The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will add extra train cars to D, E, H and W light rail lines to accommodate extra passengers headed downtown for PrideFest this weekend.

The Saturday and Sunday festival is not expected to impact rail service, but multiple bus routes will need to detour to accommodate the festivities.

Impacts to bus service include:

• During Denver PrideFest from Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. the following bus routes will detour: 0, 0L*, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 48, 52, 83*, 83L (board the eastbound 83L on Broadway at 13th Ave.) and the 16th Street MallRide shuttle (board the MallRide on Tremont at 16th Street). *Friday only

• Saturday, the Pride 5K event will run along 14th Avenue from Sherman Street to Cheeseman Park. Cheesman Park will be closed to vehicle traffic. RTD customers should expect delays for bus routes that cross 14th Avenue during the Pride 5K race.

• The Denver Pride Parade is scheduled to take place on Sunday. Downtown bus routes will detour around festival activities in Civic Center Park and on East Colfax Avenue.

Normal bus service will resume on Monday, June 26. RTD customers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect large crowds. Customers can use RTD Next Ride web app to plan their trip, view other options and receive Service Alerts.

Click to learn more about PrideFest 5K Run and parade activities.