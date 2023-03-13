The light rail train that overran the tracks in Golden has been removed from the station and repair work has begun at the Jefferson County Government Center-Golden Station.

A shuttle bus continues to operate between the Red Rocks College Station and the westernmost terminus of the W-Line.

The shuttle service mirrors the train schedule as closely as possible, according to an RTD spokesperson. Only rail service between Red Rocks College Station and the end of the line is affected, and service on the rest of the W-Line is operating normally.

Four passengers and one RTD train operator were aboard the train when it failed to stop and struck the barrier at the end of the line. Two passengers reported minor injuries.

The W-Line derailment comes months after an R-Line derailment in Aurora injured 24 in September. All 24 walked off the train. Excessive speed and operator error are believed to be the cause of the Sept. 21 incident.

The investigation into the Saturday derailment is ongoing. Initial findings show damage to the overhead lines that provided power to the light rail trains. The fail safe system in place worked, however, and power loss was limited in the station, not surrounding areas, according to RTD.