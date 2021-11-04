Winter is coming, COVID is accelerating at an alarming pace in Colorado and the state’s 43 rural hospitals continue to struggle through debilitating staff shortages. Employees have left small town health care facilities complaining of burnout and now that (state and federal?) vaccine mandates are in place, some have quit over being forced to receive the shot. In one country hospital, a pharmacist and a business office employee died from the virus within a week of one another, leaving co-workers at Holyoke’s Melissa Memorial Hospital grief stricken and overworked as those positions remain unfilled.
“They died very tragically,” said MMH CEO Cathy Harshbarger. “Both required a lot of support and medical care. We had to ship them out to other hospitals for care. We’re stretched to the max.” Holyoke, three miles northeast of Denver, has a population of 2200 people.
MMH has an advertising box in the Holyoke Enterprise classifieds announcing ten openings including a dietary cook, an LPN, RN’s, a paramedic, an EMT, and the hospital has a separate ad for an Executive Director to lead its hospital foundation.
“More and more my employees are asking ‘Why am I in health care?” said MMH CEO Catherine Harshbarger.
The most recent numbers from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment show that a third of the state’s hospitals are bracing for ICU bed shortages and nearly 40% of them are anticipating staff shortages within the next week.
Last month, administrators at Rangley District Hospital had to ask employees to pitch in when five of its Certified Nursing Assistants, almost the entire department, came down with the virus at once. Rangley is a 25-bed critical care facility on the Western Slope with, which includes a long term care swing bed wing.
Long haul COVID is also a problem with health care workers who may have initially been infected from front line duty. In Hugo at Lincoln Community Hospital and Nursing Home, CEO Kevin Stansbury says long haul symptoms have struck some of his youngest and healthiest employees, who now can’t work the hours they used to, “We have a physician’s assistant who is in her mid-thirties. She has days where the fatigue has beaten her down,” said Stansbury. “Some days she can’t get out of bed.”
Stansbury says after nearly two years of COVID care plus the normal patient load, nerves are frayed beyond belief. “Nurses are not only dealing with death, but with the grumpy relatives of patients who have denied the existence of the disease. Now the patient has the disease and people can’t go into the room. That causes stress and they take it out on my staff. Some people in healthcare are saying ‘I can’t do it anymore.’”
According to a national study of 1000 people by Morning Consult, one in five healthcare workers have quit their jobs because of burnout and poor pay since the pandemic started. Of those who are still working, a third have considered leaving. Cara Welch, spokesperson for the Colorado Hospital Association, says that these numbers reflect Colorado as well.
https://morningconsult.com/2021/10/04/health-care-workers-series-part-2-workforce/
Expensive contractors only option
Before COVID, keeping medical personnel happy in small out-of-the-way communities was already a challenge, but losing nearly 20% of workforce on top of that has rural hospital administrators worried. Temporary hiring agencies filling that void, but traveling health care workers are expensive, sometimes charging multiple times more money as full-time hospital staff makes.
David Engle, who runs Springfield, Colorado’s Southeast Colorado Hospital District, says that temporary staffing companies are charging up to $190 per hour for a traveling RN and $90 per hour for a CNA, which Stansbury says is twice the normal rate. “We’ve been bare bones before COVID and it’s making it more challenging,” said Stansbury, adding that SCHD has advertised for two weeks for a director of nursing for his 15 bed hospital and “…we’ve gotten crickets.”
Kyle Ren, CEO of Rangley District Hospital, says he’s seen prices upwards of $225 per hour to hire a temporary registered nurse. He predicts the situation will get worse before it gets better, “The locum coverage is a temporary fix and not sustainable for a rural hospital,” says Ren. “I don’t have a crystal ball in front of me but I can see behind me and it’s it has been a long couple of years.”
Ren says he reminds his staff that they have health benefits and stability in their jobs, which often doesn't apply with temporary work.
COVID health care workers’ deaths shock Holyoke community
Cathy Harshbarger won’t say whether the pharmacist and business manager who died within a week of one another at MMH were vaccinated, but it was obvious they were coming down with something. “They were confused from lacking oxygen and went home sick. Then they realized they were in bigger trouble,” said Harshbarger. “They were scared. Their families were scared. Both required a lot of support and medical care.” One of those employees was in dire need of a specialist and was flown to a larger hospital. “We keep people overnight; but if they start having extreme breathing problems, if they start losing arterial blood flow, they need a specialist. We have to chopper them out,” said Harshbarger. It’s been a challenge finding a bed in larger hospitals and Harshbarger said there are times when they call hospitals are far as away as Missouri, Nebraska Utah and Kansas before they find a place with space enough to take a patient hovering between life and death.
This situation will be easier for hospital leaders since on Wednesday, with hospital beds filling to capacity and COVID levels worse than they’ve been all year, the CHA announced that it would allow transfers between hospitals. To do this, they went from Tier 1, skipping over Tier 2, to march into Tier 3, which allows hospital leaders across Colorado to work together. Tier 2 would have involved coordinating transfers on a regional level.
A CEO becomes an EMT
Kyle Ren was an EMT when he applied for and landed the CEO position at Rangley District Hospital in January 2020, just in time for the wallop of coronavirus. When COVID hit in Colorado two months later, four of his EMT’s came down with the virus. Ren went from CEO to screaming down the streets tending to emergencies in an ambulance, just like old times.
“In a rural setting like this, we chip in. We have to wear multiple hats,” said Ren.
In small towns like Rangley, Springfield, Hugo and Holyoke, health care workers care for their neighbors, and when they become casualties themselves, the loss becomes little more personal than it does in the big city.
“It’s a battle. The loss of our staff has been hard on everyone,” Harshbarger said. She has called for flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a hometown pharmacist and business office manager as heroes.