FILE PHOTO: A couple watch a television report broadcasting the launch of South Korea's space rocket Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1 (KSLV-1) or Naro at Naro Space Centre in Goheung, about 485 km (301 miles) south of Seoul, at a train station in Seoul January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY POLITICS)/File Photo