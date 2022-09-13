Safe2Tell

A person felt suicidal, so local law enforcement conducted a welfare check, transferred the individual to the hospital and placed the person on a mental hold.

A student said another student threatened to harm people at their school. A local team investigated and learned the student possessed guns. That student was arrested.

The interventions, which occurred in August, likely saved lives — thanks to Safe2Tell, Colorado's anonymous threats reporting system that allows students to report any safety concern by interacting with a live analyst or filling out a form.  

The program saw a sharp rise in calls in August as students return to school, the Attorney General's Office said.  

Safe2Tell's report volume increased 207% last month when compared to July, the office said. 

The increase is not unusual — reports typically spike when the school year starts.

The state said the program received a total of 1,071 reports last month, including 132 suicide threats and 93 bullying reports.

To report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or download the Safe2Tell mobile app.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.