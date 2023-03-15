Got expired or unwanted medications?

Safeway pharmacies have drug take-back kiosks to properly dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications.

The kiosks are located near the pharmacy, at more than 90 participating stores across Colorado, 10 in Denver.

Responsible disposal can help avoid misuse or abuse as leftover medications. These unused medications can also pollute waterways that disrupt ecosystems, if improperly discarded.

“Safeway is committed to safe medication management and disposal that protects our kids, our communities, and our planet,” Nikki Price, director of Pharmacy Operations, said in a press release.

More than 932,000 Americans have died of a drug overdose since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Colorado, more 8,500 Coloradans have died of an overdose in the past two decades.

The take-back service is being provided year-round during regular hours at no cost to customers.

Editor’s note: Healthy Bites is a recurring update on health care related topics by health reporter Nicole C. Brambila.