Three Douglas County citizens lost more than $20,000 from a new fraud trend in the month of July. One victim lost some $120,000 worth of gold.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tuesday issued a warning for a scam that's victimized, or attempted to victimize, several elderly residents. Investigators received three separate reports — between July 12 and July 31 — of victims meeting with suspects to give them money and valuables.

One victim lost $125,000 in gold. The two others lost $23,000 and $36,000 in cash. All three victims were over 70 years old.

“What makes this even more heart-wrenching is the fact that these fraudsters are preying on our vulnerable members, often parents and grandparents, and deceiving them into withdrawing their hard-earned life savings," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in the press release. "The scammers are using elaborate schemes to gain the trust of their victims, taking advantage of their emotions and vulnerabilities."

Here's how the scam works, according to the press release:

The scam starts with an error message popping up on an iPad or computer. The victim calls the number on the error message and connects with a person who provides the scam over the phone. The suspect is granted access to the victim’s computer and can access the computer remotely. The victim is told to keep their conversations a secret and is instructed to either purchase gold or go withdraw large amounts of cash. Someone arrives and meets with the victim, who receives the cash or gold.

Every time the suspects meet with the victims, they are hiding their identities behind masks, the release said.

In one case, the suspects claimed to be a bank and said the victim's account was compromised. They then demand the victim take out a lump sum from their bank accounts, claiming the bank can't be trusted.

The suspect is said to be an Indian male in his 30s or 40s with an average-to-heavy build and short black hair. The suspect drove a silver minivan with no rims on the passenger side of the vehicle.

“I urge each and every one of you to remain vigilant for yourself and your older loved ones," Weekly said. "Always take a moment to verify the identity and credentials of anyone seeking financial transactions or sensitive information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO Detective Herring at [email protected] .