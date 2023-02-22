Schools across the state received threats of active shooters this morning, later determined to be "swatting."

Boulder Police ordered residents and businesses in the area of Boulder High School to shelter in place Tuesday morning after an unconfirmed report of an active shooter, according to a Tweet.

At the same time, Brighton Police reported via Twitter: "there is a large police presence at Brighton High School after dispatch received a threatening call from an unknown person."

About 9 a.m., officers asked residents to "avoid the area" of Arapahoe Avenue and 17th Street in Boulder. It's just two blocks from the site of an active shooter at the Millennial hotel off 28th and Arapahoe.

This story is developing and will be updated Wednesday.