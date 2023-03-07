The trial of an ex-Greenwood Village police officer accused of killing a 17 year-old over an argument about erratic driving will move forward, an 18th Judicial District judge ruled Tuesday.

Peyton Blitstein was shot and killed on a residential Aurora street Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 24, 2021 allegedly by Adam Holen — who had resigned from the force just weeks before, prosecutors say.

The controversial attack, caught on a Ring doorbell camera, showed 38-year-old Holen pull up alongside a car full of teenagers in his truck and complain that the car was being driven recklessly.

One girl got out of her car and ran to the steps of her house, calling for her mother. Behind her on the street in front of her home, the video showed an argument quickly get out of hand.

Aurora police say Blitstein shot first, hitting Holen in the hip.

The disturbing footage shows the former officer retaliate by emptying his handgun of bullets as Blitstein falls to the ground.

The video shows the girl's mother attempting to revive the teenager as police officers pull up and order Holen to put his hands up.

In court Tuesday, Holen’s attorney argued for Holen's initial statements to police to be thrown out due to irregularities in policy, but Judge Eric White ruled to keep them in.

It was later determined that Blitstein used a ghost gun — a firearm that generally is bought online and assembled at home. Ghost guns are untraceable because they have no serial number. Holen entered the hospital at 11:29 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his hip and "once Adam had sobered up, he could be discharged from the hospital," according to the arrest affidavit. The doctor's note indicated that at 2:23 a.m., Holen was not "slurring speech and walked with a steady gait." He was released from the hospital at 3 a.m.

Holen has been charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing and several other counts.

An entire row of the Arapahoe County courtroom was lined with supporters of Holen including his wife and his brother. He is out on bond living in the same neighborhood where the shooting took place.

Blitstein’s father and grandfather were also in the courtroom and have not missed a hearing in the case. The Blitstein family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Holen in Arapahoe District Court last year.

Holen’s criminal trial is scheduled for six days and if all goes according to plan, will start April 11. His next hearing is March 20 with a pre-trial readiness conference set for April 7.