Two men have been fatally shot by deputies in separate incidents in Larimer County in the past week. The latest incident happened Wednesday night, when police said a deputy shot a man with two felony warrants during a “high-risk” traffic stop.

The unidentified suspect was shot by deputies in his vehicle after he allegedly discharged a firearm. He later died from injures at a local hospital, police said.

Earlier Wednesday evening, police said the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit conducted surveillance on a house in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane in Fort Collins to apprehend the wanted adult male.

The suspect left the property in a vehicle after 8 p.m. and police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Police said they resumed surveillance at Chinook Lane. The suspect left the address again around 9 p.m. and a “high-risk” traffic stop was conducted on Mariah Lane, according to police. The vehicle stopped, but police said the suspect failed to comply, allegedly staying inside the vehicle and holding a firearm.

Police said two shots were fired, the first from inside the vehicle. A deputy responded by firing one fatal shot into the vehicle.

This is the second officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop by Larimer County deputies since last week, when a fugitive fired a number of rounds at deputies during a car chase on Weld County Road 38, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police attempted a traffic stop on May 26, but the vehicle fled, resulting in the high-speed chase. Police said the vehicle stopped at Weld County Road 38 and Interstate 25, where a passenger fled on foot before being shot by deputies.

The man died of his injuries. He has been identified as 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland.