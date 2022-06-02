night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Two men have been fatally shot by deputies in separate incidents in Larimer County in the past week. The latest incident happened Wednesday night, when police said a deputy shot a man with two felony warrants during a “high-risk” traffic stop.

The unidentified suspect was shot by deputies in his vehicle after he allegedly discharged a firearm. He later died from injures at a local hospital, police said.

Earlier Wednesday evening, police said the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit conducted surveillance on a house in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane in Fort Collins to apprehend the wanted adult male.

The suspect left the property in a vehicle after 8 p.m. and police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Police said they resumed surveillance at Chinook Lane. The suspect left the address again around 9 p.m. and a “high-risk” traffic stop was conducted on Mariah Lane, according to police. The vehicle stopped, but police said the suspect failed to comply, allegedly staying inside the vehicle and holding a firearm.

Police said two shots were fired, the first from inside the vehicle. A deputy responded by firing one fatal shot into the vehicle.

This is the second officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop by Larimer County deputies since last week, when a fugitive fired a number of rounds at deputies during a car chase on Weld County Road 38, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police attempted a traffic stop on May 26, but the vehicle fled, resulting in the high-speed chase. Police said the vehicle stopped at Weld County Road 38 and Interstate 25, where a passenger fled on foot before being shot by deputies.

The man died of his injuries. He has been identified as 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland.

