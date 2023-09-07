Semi crash closes eastbound lanes of Interstate 70

One eastbound lane of Interstate 70 reopened after a semi crash early Thursday morning.

At about 2:10 a.m., troopers responded to a semi that had tipped onto its side in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near C-470, according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with Colorado State Patrol.

The semi was blocking exit 259 and caused the closure of the eastbound lanes at the Morrison Road exit, Moltrer said.

Just before 6 a.m., one lane of eastbound traffic was reopened through the area, according to Moltrer.

There were no injuries reported in the crash and the truck was not hauling any hazardous materials, Moltrer said.

State Patrol did not have any estimated time to when the interstate would reopen.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.