A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a semi-truck rollover crash causing delays for commuters Monday.
Northbound I-25 is closed at Highway 7, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. If you are heading north in Broomfield expect long delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 NB I-25 is closed at Hwy 7 due to a semi truck rollover. No injuries to driver of semi. Significant delays on I-25. Please use alternate route. No estimate on when the highway will reopen. @broomfield @NMFirePIO pic.twitter.com/UShNFBpyxr— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) October 3, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reported a semi-truck had rolled over on the northbound lanes. Officers said the driver of the truck was not injured.
CDOT said traffic is using the off and on ramps as a detour area.