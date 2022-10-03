Screenshot 2022-10-03 065851.png

A semi-truck lays on its side on northbound Interstate 25 in Broomfield, Colorado Monday, Oct. 3 2022.

 CDOT traffic cam screengrab

A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a semi-truck rollover crash causing delays for commuters Monday.

Northbound I-25 is closed at Highway 7, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. If you are heading north in Broomfield expect long delays.

The Broomfield Police Department reported a semi-truck had rolled over on the northbound lanes. Officers said the driver of the truck was not injured.

CDOT said traffic is using the off and on ramps as a detour area. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.