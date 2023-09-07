22 years after the devastating Sept. 11 attacks, Colorado communities continue to come together to memorialize the fallen and honor those who worked to save lives.

Here are the events happening in the Denver area marking the Sept. 11 anniversary Monday:

Denver

The Denver 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 1801 California Street. Unfortunately, registration is already closed on the Denver Stair Climb site. Attendees will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

The annual 9/11 Heroes Run will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Great Lawn Park/Kelly Open Space in Denver. Anyone can sign up and participate in the memorial 5k for $35.

VFW Post 9644 will hold its third-annual Remembrance, patriot car show and shine at 2680 West Hampden Avenue between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Denver chapter of Soldier Songs and Voices will hold a live concert and instrument donation drive at VFW Post 1 at 841 Santa Fe Drive from from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, in partnership with The Denver Post and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab, are hosting Colorado Remembers 9/11 at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis Street, Denver.

The commemoration will pay respects to the lives lost. After the commemoration, there will be an educational forum about U.S. security featuring 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former NATO Commander James Stavridis and National Security Advisor Peter Bergen.

Tickets are available at TheCELL.org and are expected to sell out.

Broomfield

North Metro Fire Rescue District, the Broomfield Police Department and the City and County of Broomfield will hold the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Broomfield Community Park at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony will include a speech from Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta, honor guard members from Broomfield Police and North Metro Fire and a musical performance from bagpiper Alan McIntosh.

Jefferson County

The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will happen at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison at 9:02 a.m. Monday.

Registration is still available.

Vail

The Colorado State Patrol’s Vail Troop Office is hosting the “Eagle County Emergency Services Remember” event — a convoy traveling from the Town of Vail shops to Freedom Park in Edwards.

The convoy will start at 1 p.m. on Monday and will include local police departments, fire departments, emergency services and the Colorado Civil Air Patrol, among others.

The convoy will end in Freedom Park and two helicopters from Classic Air Medical and the Colorado National Guard HAATS unit will land in the field.