Pedestrians and motorists downtown Denver Thursday morning noticed huge plumes of black smoke billowing from the top of the Sheraton Hotel.

The smoke, from the hotel at 1515 Court Place off the 16th Street Mall, was reported to the Denver Fire Department at 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

"It's a boiler on the roof," spokesman J.D. Chism said. "They had overfilled it and it was excess diesel and oil fuel. It is in a controlled state and had been the whole time."

A Sheraton representative The Denver Gazette reached by phone was unaware of the smoke situation and had no details.