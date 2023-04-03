Shiffrin Celebration Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin meets her goat for being the greatest of all time (GOAT) during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Vail, Colo. She was honored in Solaris Plaza for being the winningest ski racer of all time with 88 wins. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

For the best ski racer the world has ever seen, ski racing's queen is home.

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin returned home to Vail after a record-breaking ski racing season, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported Sunday. The skier was greeted by hundreds of fans ready to celebrate her in the Vail Village.

Mikaela Shiffrin greets the crowd as she comes in for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Vail, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Shiffrin returns to Vail for the first time since September with 88 World Cup career victories -- more than any other person in alpine ski racing history.

"The support that I get from Colorado, from this valley, from home -- that's something that drives me throughout the season," Shiffrin said to the crowd at the ceremony. "It has for my entire career."

