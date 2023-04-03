For the best ski racer the world has ever seen, ski racing's queen is home.

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin returned home to Vail after a record-breaking ski racing season, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported Sunday. The skier was greeted by hundreds of fans ready to celebrate her in the Vail Village.

Shiffrin returns to Vail for the first time since September with 88 World Cup career victories -- more than any other person in alpine ski racing history.

"The support that I get from Colorado, from this valley, from home -- that's something that drives me throughout the season," Shiffrin said to the crowd at the ceremony. "It has for my entire career."