The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting in east Denver that killed one person and injured 2 people Saturday night.

DPD tweeted just before 10 p.m., officers were investigating a shooting at two separate locations. The first near East 35th Avenue and Forest Street, and the second at East Thrill Place and Hudson Street.

Police initially said two victims were found and taken to the hospital, then later tweeted an update saying a third victim made it to a hospital on their own.

On Sunday morning, police said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, however they did not give an update on the other two victims.

As of Sunday morning, DPD said no suspect has been arrested and it is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

This story will update when more information is given out.