Denver Police Department began investigating a shooting in the area of Athmar Park on Wednesday afternoon, according a post by the social media team.
One victim was located and pronounced dead in the area of Federal Boulevard and Ohio Avenue.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Federal & Ohio. One victim located. Updates to this investigation will be posted to this thread when made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/3JzpUUxwtY— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 2, 2023
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide an ID of the victim and one suspect is in custody, the post said.
The investigation is currently ongoing and police provided no additional information.