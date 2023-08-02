Police officer pulled over driver for traffic violation

Denver Police Department began investigating a shooting in the area of Athmar Park on Wednesday afternoon, according a post by the social media team.

One victim was located and pronounced dead in the area of Federal Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. 

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide an ID of the victim and one suspect is in custody, the post said.

The investigation is currently ongoing and police provided no additional information.

