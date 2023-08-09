Police continue to investigate an attempted homicide that occurred Monday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Alkire Street around 11:44 p.m., Monday night, according to a social media post by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. A male victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Heavy police presence at the 7300 block of S. Alkire St. due to a shooting. Male victim transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshots wounds. Suspect search is underway. No known threat to the public - appears to be a targeted attack. More information will be released as… pic.twitter.com/uxOXd02lmx— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 9, 2023
Investigations continued and the department alerted the public that a search was underway. They stated the suspect was "no known threat to the public" and that the shooting seemed to be a targeted attack.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Investigators were announced to be north of Ken Caryl and Simms streets at 9:53 a.m., this morning.