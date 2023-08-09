police on scene

Police investigated the scene in the 7300 block of South Alkire Street this morning.

Police continue to investigate an attempted homicide that occurred Monday evening. 

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Alkire Street around 11:44 p.m., Monday night, according to a social media post by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. A male victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Investigations continued and the department alerted the public that a search was underway. They stated the suspect was "no known threat to the public" and that the shooting seemed to be a targeted attack.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Investigators were announced to be north of Ken Caryl and Simms streets at 9:53 a.m., this morning.

