Hosnah Sofi has watched carjackings from her apartment window and wished for the peaceful nights the pandemic brought to downtown Denver. Saturday's mass shooting, when a female suspect allegedly opened fire on a bar crowd injuring five people, was the last straw for Sofi.

Tuesday, she attended her first meeting of a self-propelled group of concerned downtown Denver residents and business owners who want to take back their city.

"Between the gun violence and gangs and the homeless, we can’t even walk our dogs after the sun has set," Sofi said.

The consortium, which includes The Ballpark Collective, the LoDo Neighborhood Association, Riot Hospitality Group plus concerned downtown residents, has been meeting with Denver police and city leaders for over a year in hopes of cleaning things up.

But Saturday's shooting added a new urgency to an already tenuous situation.

"Clearly changes need to be made because we can’t go on like this," Lissa Druss, spokesperson for Riot Hospitality which owns and operates Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row said. Dierks Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market Street, is the bar where Saturday night's shooting happened outside on the sidewalk.

There have been no arrests in the case, but Denver police are looking for a young woman with long dark hair who was caught with a gun on surveillance video.

"What we’ve seen transpired in the area is disappointing and very scary," Druss said.

During Tuesday's evening gathering, the self-described "organic, grass roots" group met and discussed what kind of power they actually have to create a safer downtown Denver. Ideas included the possibility of increased police presence, more lighting and "tools to give law enforcement and the city the ability to eradicate criminal activity," Druss said, adding "asking the city for urgent help is paramount."

The impetus which led to these group meetings started shortly after a LoDo shooting July 16, 2022, when a Denver patrol officer shot and injured an assault suspect and six bystanders who were directly behind him as the bars were letting out. The chaotic scene happened in a crowded area where people were gathering around a food truck at 20th Street and Market Street.

The street corner has become a hot spot for after-hours criminal activity.

It is also the area where Saturday’s shooting outside of Dierks Whiskey Row occurred, and the same location where a third shooting happened following raucous celebrations after the Denver Nuggets secured the NBA Championship. Just after midnight, June 13, 10 people were shot in the area of 20th and Market, including a suspect.

In all three incidents, the 20 people who received gunshot wounds survived.

Denver police data shows that from Jan. 1, 2023 through Sept. 16, officers have responded to 57 shootings in the area, which includes the River North Art District (RiNo) to the north, and Lower downtown and Union Station to the south.

Denver police told The Denver Gazette that the force has added additional resources on weekends and “will continue evaluating this incident and other trends to determine how and where to best deploy the officers.”

Sofi said that she can't afford to move from her apartment, and besides, says she likes it.

For the first time in her 33 years of living, she's even thought about learning to use a gun. "This has become so common that people have become desensitized to it. Oh a shooting downtown, what’s new? That’s not a normal reaction to five people getting shot for no reason," Sofi said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.