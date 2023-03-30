A fast-moving grass fire has prompted the evacuation of the entire town of Simla, just northeast of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire is burning near 17780 Simla Highway.

The Elbert County Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 5 p.m. that Simla, a town of about 600 people, was being evacuated.

There is a shelter at the Elbert County Fairgrounds at 95 Ute Avenue in Kiowa.

CSFD said they did not have many details on the fire, but it sounded like it was developing quickly. "It's a sparsely populated area, but it has potential to move fast."

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, temperatures in Simla were around 70 degrees with winds gusting over 40 mph and relative humidity under 10 percent, making for conditions for fires to potentially spread quickly.

For more information on the evacuation of Simla, visit our news partners at 9NEWS.com.