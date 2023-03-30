Simla grass fire

A fast-moving grass fire near Simla forces an evacuation.

 Rowen Monks via 9NEWS

A fast-moving grass fire has prompted the evacuation of the entire town of Simla, just northeast of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire is burning near 17780 Simla Highway.

The Elbert County Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 5 p.m. that Simla, a town of about 600 people, was being evacuated.

There is a shelter at the Elbert County Fairgrounds at 95 Ute Avenue in Kiowa.

CSFD said they did not have many details on the fire, but it sounded like it was developing quickly. "It's a sparsely populated area, but it has potential to move fast."

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, temperatures in Simla were around 70 degrees with winds gusting over 40 mph and relative humidity under 10 percent, making for conditions for fires to potentially spread quickly.

For more information on the evacuation of Simla, visit our news partners at 9NEWS.com.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.