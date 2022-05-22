Broomfield Police and the North Metro Fire District are responding to a single-engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive.
A spokesperson for the fire district is on scene and said "it is a serious crash." No transports to local hospitals have been made yet, but there were passengers on the plane. No bystanders were injured.
Police ask the public on Twitter to avoid the area.
Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the area. @BroomfieldPD pic.twitter.com/uYNrdbu58K— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 22, 2022
No other information was immediately available.