Broomfield Police and the North Metro Fire District are responding to a single-engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive.

A spokesperson for the fire district is on scene and said "it is a serious crash." No transports to local hospitals have been made yet, but there were passengers on the plane. No bystanders were injured.

Police ask the public on Twitter to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

