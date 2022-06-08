Officers with the Commerce City Police Department were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash approximately 12:36 a.m., Wednesday in the 7600 block of Quebec Parkway.
Officers reported the involved vehicle was traveling northbound on Quebec Parkway when the driver lost control and rolled. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals, where one of them was later pronounced deceased. The second occupant is in stable condition.
Contributing factors to the crash are being determined and no additional information is available at this time.
There are no impacts to traffic flow or any closures at this time.
The agency reports that this is the third fatal traffic crash investigation in Commerce City in 2022, which have resulted in 7 fatalities.