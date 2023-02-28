The Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the indictment of six California men alleged to have executed many Colorado construction site burglaries that resulted in more than $1.1 million in stolen property and $27,000-plus in property damage.

The Lafayette Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation resulting in the indictments of six men alleging violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) by "engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity as an enterprise," according to a 20th Judicial District news release.

The six suspects traveled from California to Colorado, scouting construction sites during then day then returning later to steal specialty tools and construction equipment, according to the release.

In total, the group allegedly committed crimes at 36 construction sites across the Denver metro area, including in Monument, Aurora, Broomfield, Northglenn, Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins, Firestone, Arvada, Loveland, Brighton, Lafayette, Commerce City and the counties of Boulder, Jefferson, Larimer and Douglas.

Law enforcement became aware of the burglaries when two happened at construction sites in Lafayette on Oct. 29, 2021. Lafayette police connected the individuals as being present at both burglary sites and then connected them to similar construction site burglaries across Colorado, according to the release.

The suspects were indicted on violations of the COCCA, multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, according to the release. They face sentences of up to 24 years in prison on the COCCA violations and sentences ranging from one to 12 years on the other felony charges.

Those named in the indictments:

Carlos David Campos, 31: 76 charges with bond set at $1 million.

Samuel Armando Arevalo Aguilar, 31: 70 charges with bond set at $1 million.

Oscar Orlando Herrera, 58: 37 charges with bond set at $500,000.

Francisco Garcia Agueta, 24: 27 charges with bond set at $500,000.

Ricardo Antonio Quevedo Rios, 35: 49 charges with bond set at $300,000.

Bayron Arturo Moreno Gomez, 23: 54 charges with bond set at $300,000.

All six men are in custody in California and the case will be prosecuted in Boulder County, according to the release.

"I want to personally thank the detectives and prosecutors who pored a tremendous amount of work into this massive investigation," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release. "They, along with our partners, have brought this crime ring to a halt."