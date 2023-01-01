BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man has died after getting buried in an avalanche in Breckenridge Saturday.

According to a release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG), a father and his adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called The Numbers on Peak 10 outside Breckenridge Ski Resort when they were caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m.

The father was partially buried and the son was fully buried. The father was able to dig himself out and had to ski out of the area to get cell phone reception so he could call 911, which he did at 1:40 p.m.

