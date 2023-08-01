A car theft and kidnapping were stopped by a sleeping woman in the backseat of a vehicle Monday, according to a press release.

Northglenn Police Department announced at around 6 p.m., Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Interstate 25 and East 120th Avenue for a reported kidnapping.

The reporting party had been out delivering food and were out of the vehicle, however, an adult female was still sleeping inside.

An adult male suspect entered the vehicle and drove away with the female still asleep in the backseat. With the assistance of the female and the ability to track her phone, the vehicle was quickly found and stopped.

The female was unharmed and the suspect was taken into custody after a quick foot pursuit, the department said.