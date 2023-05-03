Metro Denver’s housing market hasn’t provided the ample inventory of for-sale homes typically seen during the spring selling season, with “sluggish movement” of both new and active listings, according to the latest Denver Metro Association of Realtors' Market Trends Report covering April.

The number of active listings at the end of April stood at 4,620, just a slight 2.3% increase from March — but a strong 44.2% increase year-over-year. Sales closed on 3,701 homes last month, down 7.9% from March and 29.9% from 2022.

The sales prices of those closed homes increased slightly for both the average $682,061 up 2.6% from March, and the median of $580,000, up 2.5%. Both those sales prices dropped from 2022, 5.6% and 6% respectively. The only market subset to lose value was the average closing price for attached product (condos and townhomes) at $471,997, down almost 1% from March and down 3.8% from April 2023.

“Patience is a virtue in the Denver housing market,” said Libby Levinson-Kratz, chair of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, in the report. “With historically low inventory, buyers are biding their time waiting for new properties to hit the market.”

The report shows it’s not a typical spring season for Denver’s housing market.

“Traditionally, at this time in the spring selling season, we see an increase in both active listings at month-end as well as new listings,” Levinson-Kratz said. “The sluggish movement in these categories leaves a lot to be desired. The market segments with the largest jump in inventory are the detached segments of the luxury and signature markets, with over a 4.5% gain.”

The time it took to sell Denver area homes last month dropped 21.6% from March to 29 days — still 262% longer than the average number of days on market in 2022, eight.

“As we know, last year was a different story when bidding wars were the norm with prices escalating in some cases over 10% above the list price, resulting in a 106.87% close-price-to-list-price ratio,” Levinson-Katz said in the report. “Thankfully, this escalation calmed down with a 100.21% close-price-to-list-price ratio, showcasing more stabilized pricing.”

The Trends Report covers the 11-county metro Denver area, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park counties.