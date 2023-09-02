A small Cessna 172S plane crashed following an emergency landing at a Douglas County golf course.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a plane crash at the Meridian Golf Course in Englewood around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a social media post by the department. They found the four-seater plane upside down and damaged. No fire or fuel spill had occurred.

Two passengers walked away without injury.

The aircraft departed runway 17R at Centennial Airport before an "emergency" occurred, according to the post. The aircraft was unable to return to the airport, leaving the pilot to make an emergency landing in the empty field.

The 2,550-pound aircraft flipped over approximately 50 yards after touching down.

The crash was on the course just south of Lincoln Avenue and east of Oswego Street. It landed around five miles from its initial takeoff at the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and what may have caused the emergency landing.