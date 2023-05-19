Smoke from distant wildfires is blowing into the Colorado sky this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said that "significant" wildfire activity in Canada, particularly in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta where over 1 million acres have burned, would likely bring an increase in smoke for Colorado over the coming days.

That smoke was visible over northeast Colorado Thursday.

NWS said that north-to-northeast winds over the next couple of days would bring more smoke to northeast Colorado by Friday.

Forecasters said Friday would be the worst day for the smoke, with gradual improvement possible over the weekend.

