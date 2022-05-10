  • 9News

Greeley Fire is responding to the area of 6th and 9th streets, according to Weld County. We are working to learn more about what is burning.

Multiple Greeley Fire department units are responding to a fire in the 200 block of 9th Avenue.

Firefighters initially responded to a call of a ground-cover fire when the wind spread the flames fueled by something covered in creosote.

The agency is asking people to keep clear of the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

