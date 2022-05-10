Multiple Greeley Fire department units are responding to a fire in the 200 block of 9th Avenue.
Firefighters initially responded to a call of a ground-cover fire when the wind spread the flames fueled by something covered in creosote.
The agency is asking people to keep clear of the area.
Multiple @GreeleyFire crews are on scene 200 blk of 9th Av grass cover fire. Heavy smoke in the area, please avoid the area and allow our crews to work safely.— Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) May 10, 2022
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.