One of the Blake Street Bombers is retiring from Coors Field.

Smokey, a medium black-haired cat who has lived at the Rockies’ home ballpark for over a decade, is looking for a new place to call home. Going by a number of monikers including Blacky, Midnight, and most famously, “The Coors Field Cat,” Smokey will be up for adoption through Animal Rescue of the Rockies.

Smokey is one of numerous cats that have called Coors Field home over the years. In 2021, one of Smokey’s compatriots famously stormed the field during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Due to his age, a decrease in mobility and some health problems, Smokey is looking to retire from his life of chasing pests at Coors Field. He is currently living with a primary caretaker but is seeking a permanent indoor home. Smokey is initially shy to strangers but warms up to allow petting and handling on his own terms.

Smokey was recently at the vet and is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations, although he is FIV+. As an FIV+ feline, he can still live a wonderful long and healthy life with good care. It is possible for FIV+ cats to live with FIV- cats as long as all animals are spayed or neutered, and they do not fight.

Smokey is currently learning to use the litterbox and is listed as house trained, but he “isn’t perfect yet.” His medical needs are currently minor, but as an older cat, potential adopters should be prepared to provide excellent ongoing veterinary care.

Those interested in adopting Smokey or any of the other animals available at the shelter can fill out the application on the Animal Rescue of the Rockies website.