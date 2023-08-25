A man accused of going on a shooting rampage in Broomfield on July 8 has been ordered to be assessed at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.

Kenneth Gabriel "Gabe" Fairchild is accused of firing a bullet into an afternoon lunch crowd which hit a window at the Jus' Burritos restaurant on Highway US 287.

It was revealed in court Thursday that Fairchild, 45, would not be appearing for a hearing because he'd been "transported to the state hospital," according to 17th Judicial District Judge Amanda DeWick.

In a hearing which took less than five minutes, Fairchild's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Jeffrey Simonek, agreed to an October date for the next hearing.

Fairchild was arrested in Broomfield Saturday July 8 after allegedly going on a shooting rampage taking shots at the restaurant, and at also the homes of several friends according to witnesses.

He's been charged with more than two dozen counts including attempted murder, arson and reckless endangerment and is being held on $1 million cash bond. The incidents occurred across Broomfield, Arvada Thornton, unincorporated Adams County, and Commerce City on July 8, the district attorney's office said.

He may possibly be linked to similar incidents which happened in downtown Denver in May, June and July. But Thursday, Denver police said that they have not made an official connection as the investigation is ongoing.

In those situations, detectives responded to six calls of gunshots involving .22 caliber bullets which blasted through the windows of Denver high-rise residences. The first five incidents happened June 14 and July 4 at The Beauvallon condominiums at 925 Lincoln St. in Capitol Hill and one happened July 4 at Radius Uptown at 1935 Logan St. while fireworks were going off.

Denver police confirmed that they responded to a third random shooting at the One Lincoln Park condominium complex at 2001 Lincoln in downtown Denver on May 6, but stressed that there is no official link to the Broomfield shootings and Fairchild.

Still, a silver Prius with a blue logo on the driver's side captured on a citizen's cellphone video during the downtown Denver shootings is very similar to a Prius Broomfield police identified in its sniping incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 . Anyone with information on the Broomfield incident is asked to call Det. Naysmith at 720-887-3196 or email at [email protected].