A score of schools and organizations in Denver and the surrounding area have announced delays due to snow and an icy commute Tuesday morning.
Here are the schools and organizations affected:
All Souls School and ELC
Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
Assumption Catholic School
Opening 2 Hrs late
Aurora Mental Health Center
Opening 2 hours late
Bennett School Dist. 29-J
Opening at 10:00 AM
BLM National Operations Center
Opening 2 Hrs late
Briggsdale School Weld RE 10-J
Closed
Cannon Learning Center 1
Opening at 10:00 AM
Castle Rock Senior Activity Center
Opening at 10:00 AM
City of Englewood
Opening at 10:00 AM
Colorado State Government - Denver Offices
Opening 1 Hr late
Comm. College of Denver: Lowry
Opening at 9:30 AM
Community College of Aurora: CentreTech
Opening at 9:30 AM
Community College of Aurora: Lowry
Opening at 9:30 AM
CooL Compressions CPR
Opening 2 Hrs late
Crescent View Academy
Opening at 9:30 AM
Denver VA Regional Office
Opening 2 hours late
Empire Beauty Schools - Aurora
Opening 1 Hr late
Empire Beauty Schools - Littleton
Opening 1 Hr late
Empire Beauty Schools - Thornton
Opening 1 Hr late
Estes Park Schools
Opening 2 Hrs late
Foothills Gateway Ft. Collins
Opening at 9:30 AM
FRCC - Larimer
Opening at 10:00 AM
French American School of Denver
Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
Frenchman RE-3 School Dist
Opening at 10:00 AM
Front Range Baptist Academy
Opening 2 hours late
Heritage Christian Academy
Opening 2 Hrs late
Holy Family High School
Opening 2 Hrs late
Jeffco Public Schools
2-Hour Delay Mtn Schools
Longmont Christian School
Opening at 9:30 AM
Lotus School for Excellence
Opening 2 Hrs late
Mullen High School
Opening at 9:25 AM
New Heights Academy
Closed
Paul Mitchell the School Denver
Opening 2 Hrs late
Pawnee School District RE-12
Pawnee School closed Tuesday
Peace Early Learning Center
Opening 2 Hrs late
Pinnacle Charter School
Opening 2 Hrs late
Platte Canyon Dist. 1
Opening 1 1/2 hours late
Regis Jesuit High School
Opening at 9:30 AM
Ridgeview Classical Schools
Closed
Rocky Vista University
Opening 1 Hr late
Sheridan Health Services
Opening 2 Hrs late
Sheridan School Based Health Center
Opening 2 Hrs late
St. James Catholic
Opening at 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Longmont
Opening 2 Hrs late
St. Mary's Academy of Englewood
Opening 1 1/2 hours late
Stacey James Institute
Opening at 10:00 AM
Strasburg School District 31-J
Opening 2 Hrs late
Thompson School Dist. R2-J
Opening 2 Hrs late
Vertical Skills Academy
Opening 2 Hrs late
Weld County RE-1
Opening 2 Hrs late