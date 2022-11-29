113022-dg-news-WeatherArt01.JPG

Derek D'Avignon clears off a car in front of his house after an overnight snowstorm on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

A score of schools and organizations in Denver and the surrounding area have announced delays due to snow and an icy commute Tuesday morning.

Here are the schools and organizations affected:

All Souls School and ELC

Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late

Assumption Catholic School

Opening 2 Hrs late

Aurora Mental Health Center

Opening 2 hours late

Bennett School Dist. 29-J

Opening at 10:00 AM

BLM National Operations Center

Opening 2 Hrs late

Briggsdale School Weld RE 10-J

Closed

Cannon Learning Center 1

Opening at 10:00 AM

Castle Rock Senior Activity Center

Opening at 10:00 AM

City of Englewood

Opening at 10:00 AM

Colorado State Government - Denver Offices

Opening 1 Hr late

Comm. College of Denver: Lowry

Opening at 9:30 AM

Community College of Aurora: CentreTech

Opening at 9:30 AM

Community College of Aurora: Lowry

Opening at 9:30 AM

CooL Compressions CPR

Opening 2 Hrs late

Crescent View Academy

Opening at 9:30 AM

Denver VA Regional Office

Opening 2 hours late

Empire Beauty Schools - Aurora

Opening 1 Hr late

Empire Beauty Schools - Littleton

Opening 1 Hr late

Empire Beauty Schools - Thornton

Opening 1 Hr late

Estes Park Schools

Opening 2 Hrs late

Foothills Gateway Ft. Collins

Opening at 9:30 AM

FRCC - Larimer

Opening at 10:00 AM

French American School of Denver

Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late

Frenchman RE-3 School Dist

Opening at 10:00 AM

Front Range Baptist Academy

Opening 2 hours late

Heritage Christian Academy

Opening 2 Hrs late

Holy Family High School

Opening 2 Hrs late

Jeffco Public Schools

2-Hour Delay Mtn Schools

Longmont Christian School

Opening at 9:30 AM

Lotus School for Excellence

Opening 2 Hrs late

Mullen High School

Opening at 9:25 AM

New Heights Academy

Closed

Paul Mitchell the School Denver

Opening 2 Hrs late

Pawnee School District RE-12

Pawnee School closed Tuesday

Peace Early Learning Center

Opening 2 Hrs late

Pinnacle Charter School

Opening 2 Hrs late

Platte Canyon Dist. 1

Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Regis Jesuit High School

Opening at 9:30 AM

Ridgeview Classical Schools

Closed

Rocky Vista University

Opening 1 Hr late

Sheridan Health Services

Opening 2 Hrs late

Sheridan School Based Health Center

Opening 2 Hrs late

St. James Catholic

Opening at 10:00 AM

St. John the Baptist Longmont

Opening 2 Hrs late

St. Mary's Academy of Englewood

Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Stacey James Institute

Opening at 10:00 AM

Strasburg School District 31-J

Opening 2 Hrs late

Thompson School Dist. R2-J

Opening 2 Hrs late

Vertical Skills Academy

Opening 2 Hrs late

Weld County RE-1

Opening 2 Hrs late

