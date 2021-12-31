A winter storm is poised to hit throughout the state Friday and is expected to greatly help firefighters combat the Marshall fire in Boulder County, which has already burned an estimated 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 500 homes, according to Boulder County officials.
Boulder is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches Friday, another 3 to 5 inches Friday night and less than an inch Saturday.
The snow will "certainly help" response efforts, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said, though it won’t be enough to completely douse the fire.
Firefighters will remain on the ground Friday, though officials don’t expect the blaze to grow significantly thanks to the cooler weather conditions, he said. High winds that fueled the fire dissipated overnight Thursday.
Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hasn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is requiring chains for vehicles traveling on certain roadways. Click or tap here for the latest road conditions and closures.
US 24 has a "passenger vehicle traction law" and commercial vehicle chain law in effect between Cross Creek Road and Walter Street near Battle Mountain.
A passenger vehicle traction law is also in effect for motorists traveling on Interstate 70 between exits 240-260. Passenger vehicle traction laws require passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or chains on their tires. Alternatively, vehicles that utilize all-wheel or 4-wheel-drive are permitted. A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for Interstate 70 between exits 203-216.
CO-65 between Crag Crest Trail and C.60 Road is still closed for avalanche mitigation. Also, CO-133 between Marble Road and McClure Campground is closed for avalanche mitigation until Jan. 1.
Colorado Spring is expected to get some white stuff after 233 consecutive days without measurable snow. The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts 1 to 3 inches coming to the city for New Year's Eve.
The Associated. Press contributed to this report.