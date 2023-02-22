021623-dg-news-I70Snow03.JPG

Traffic moves along Interstate 70 during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, near Genesee, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Nearly all of Colorado's mountains experienced heavy snow that ramped up Wednesday as another mid-winter storm blew into the state.

A cold front moved into Colorado on Tuesday night, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and eastern plains.

Here are some snow totals for the storm as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Statewide:

  • Hahns Peak - 11 inches
  • Stoner - 10 inches
  • Cameron Pass - 6 inches
  • Mount Zirkel - 5.5 inches
  • Crested Butte - 5.5 inches
  • Snowmass Village - 5.5 inches
  • Long's Peak - 5 inches
  • Cortez - 5 inches
  • Telluride - 5 inches
  • Rabbit Ears Pass - 4 inches
  • Bear Lake - 4 inches
  • Pinewood Springs - 4 inches
  • Grant - 4 inches
  • Hygiene - 3.8 inches
  • Brookvale - 3.5 inches
  • Sunshine - 3.4 inches
  • Berthoud - 3.3 inches
  • Lyons - 3.2 inches
  • Nederland - 3.1 inches
  • Timnath - 3 inches
  • Niwot - 3 inches
  • Jamestown - 3 inches
  • Virginia Dale - 3 inches
  • Silver Plume - 3 inches
  • Aspen Springs - 3 inches
  • Pagosa Springs - 3 inches
  • Loveland - 2.8 inches
  • Estes Park - 2.7 inches
  • Longmont - 2.7 inches
  • Drake - 2.6 inches
  • Fairplay - 2.6 inches
  • Fort Collins - 2.5 inches
  • Mishawaka - 2.5 inches
  • Lawson - 2.4 inches
  • Keeney Park - 2.3 inches
  • Lafayette - 2.2 inches
  • Erie - 2.1 inches
  • Masonville - 2.1 inches
  • Arvada - 2 inches
  • Kittredge - 2 inches
  • Greeley - 2 inches
  • Eaton - 1.7 inches
  • Georgetown - 1.6 inches
  • Nunn - 1.5 inches
  • Laporte - 1.4 inches
  • Durango - 1.4 inches
  • Buckeye - 1.3 inches
  • La Salle - 1.2 inches
  • Conifer - 1 inch
  • Firestone - 1 inch
  • Windsor - 1 inch
  • Vail - 1 inch

Denver metro:

  • Boulder - 4.1 inches
  • Golden - 3.9 inches
  • Louisville - 2.5 inches
  • Superior - 2.3 inches
  • Evergreen - 2.2 inches
  • Rocky Flats - 2.1 inches
  • Floyd Hill - 2 inches
  • Mead - 1.8 inches
  • Wheat Ridge - 1.7 inches
  • Westminster - 1.7 inches
  • Lakewood - 1.6 inches
  • Ken Caryl - 1.6 inches
  • Broomfield - 1.5 inches
  • Northglenn - 1.1 inches
  • Highlands Ranch - 1 inch

