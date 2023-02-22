Nearly all of Colorado's mountains experienced heavy snow that ramped up Wednesday as another mid-winter storm blew into the state.

A cold front moved into Colorado on Tuesday night, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and eastern plains.

Here are some snow totals for the storm as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Statewide:

Hahns Peak - 11 inches

Stoner - 10 inches

Cameron Pass - 6 inches

Mount Zirkel - 5.5 inches

Crested Butte - 5.5 inches

Snowmass Village - 5.5 inches

Long's Peak - 5 inches

Cortez - 5 inches

Telluride - 5 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass - 4 inches

Bear Lake - 4 inches

Pinewood Springs - 4 inches

Grant - 4 inches

Hygiene - 3.8 inches

Brookvale - 3.5 inches

Sunshine - 3.4 inches

Berthoud - 3.3 inches

Lyons - 3.2 inches

Nederland - 3.1 inches

Timnath - 3 inches

Niwot - 3 inches

Jamestown - 3 inches

Virginia Dale - 3 inches

Silver Plume - 3 inches

Aspen Springs - 3 inches

Pagosa Springs - 3 inches

Loveland - 2.8 inches

Estes Park - 2.7 inches

Longmont - 2.7 inches

Drake - 2.6 inches

Fairplay - 2.6 inches

Fort Collins - 2.5 inches

Mishawaka - 2.5 inches

Lawson - 2.4 inches

Keeney Park - 2.3 inches

Lafayette - 2.2 inches

Erie - 2.1 inches

Masonville - 2.1 inches

Arvada - 2 inches

Kittredge - 2 inches

Greeley - 2 inches

Eaton - 1.7 inches

Georgetown - 1.6 inches

Nunn - 1.5 inches

Laporte - 1.4 inches

Durango - 1.4 inches

Buckeye - 1.3 inches

La Salle - 1.2 inches

Conifer - 1 inch

Firestone - 1 inch

Windsor - 1 inch

Vail - 1 inch

Denver metro:

Boulder - 4.1 inches

Golden - 3.9 inches

Louisville - 2.5 inches

Superior - 2.3 inches

Evergreen - 2.2 inches

Rocky Flats - 2.1 inches

Floyd Hill - 2 inches

Mead - 1.8 inches

Wheat Ridge - 1.7 inches

Westminster - 1.7 inches

Lakewood - 1.6 inches

Ken Caryl - 1.6 inches

Broomfield - 1.5 inches

Northglenn - 1.1 inches

Highlands Ranch - 1 inch