The case against a snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, is finally moving forward after two delays.
Nicholas K. Martinez, 28, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Boulder County Court. Judge Zachary Malkinson scheduled a court hearing in January 2023 for Martinez.
In September, the case was continued a second time, in part, because the Judge Elizabeth House Moulton Brodsky “recognized that she had a connection to one of the people involved” and recused herself, according to Shannon Carbon, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.
She also said “the prosecution and the defense are engaged in discussions that require additional time.”
LeMaster died Nov. 30 in a violent collision with the snowboarder at Eldora Mountain Resort, on an intermediate run called Windmill Run, in what LeMaster considered his “home” ski area. The Boulder County Coroner said he suffered "blunt force injuries" similar to a car crash.
According to LeMaster's friend, Gordon Reece, Martinez left the scene after the collision.
Reece said he told Martinez to wait for ski patrol. Martinez appeared to be leaving, so Reece took a photo of him on his cell phone. Reece said Martinez grabbed the phone from his hand and someone else grabbed it back. Martinez then left the scene according to Reece.
Martinez was charged with a petty offense resulting in a maximum $1,000 fine, accusing him of leaving the collision scene.
Martinez's motions hearing is Dec. 29, and his court trial is Jan. 24, 2023, in Boulder County Court.