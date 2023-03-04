Social security numbers, fingerprints, bank account numbers and other important information was stolen from the Denver Public Schools (DPS) network between mid-December and mid-January.

On Jan. 4, DPS discovered that data had been taken from its network by "an unauthorized actor," according to a notice on their website.

An investigation showed that the "unauthorized actor" accessed and took files stored on the computer servers, including names, social security numbers, employee fingerprints, bank account numbers, student identification numbers, drivers license and passport numbers and limited health plan enrollment information, according to the notice.

DPS mailed letters to individuals affected by the incident, offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, according to the notice.

"Denver Public Schools recognizes the importance of protecting the personal information we maintain," the release said.

Anyone who believes they were affected by the incident and does not receive a letter by April 3 should call 855-951-4287 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

DPS is implementing additional security measures and providing extra data security training to employees to help prevent incidents in the future, according to the notice.