The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried.
In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught in an avalanche while skiing near Breckenridge on Dec. 31.
“Our thoughts are with the entire Feinstein family at this incredibly difficult time. President Feinstein and his family are back home in Greeley. We have no additional details at this time and ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected,” Almquist’s said in a statement.
The avalanche unfolded in the backcountry area called “The Numbers” on Peak 10 in Summit County. The area is accessible through the Breckenridge Resort. Members of the Summit County Rescue Group, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Unit, and members of the Breckinridge Ski Patrol responded to the incident. Crews found the 22-year-old using an avalanche rescue dog at approximately 3:11 p.m.
The Feinstein family spoke with the Greeley Tribune on Monday, saying Nick was an expert skier who first picked the sport up at age 5. Nick is survived by his father, his mother, Kerry, and was close with his sister, Rachel, the family said.
The family are also avid climbers and made a pact to hike all 54 of Colorado’s fourteeners – peaks that reach more than 14,000 feet above sea level, the newspaper reported. Feinstein told the Tribune he plans to climb the peaks his son did not summit.
Nick graduated from Greeley Central and was slated to graduate from Penn State University in the spring. He planned to return to Denver, where he had secured a job in the information technology industry, the Tribune reported.
Feinstein was buried over his head in the avalanche and used his fingertips to begin digging himself out, the Tribune reported. He was able to ski toward areas of cell service and call for help.
Feinstein became president of UNC in July 2018 and has spent 25 years in higher education. He previously served as provost and senior vice president at San Joes State University.