South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters early Wednesday battled a 2-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Centennial, according to Tweet.
Smoke will continue to be widely visible this morning. Expect traffic delays on S. Potomac St. south of E. Arapahoe Rd. @ArapahoeSO pic.twitter.com/C1YPOYkzXD— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 9, 2022
The department alerted the fire at 6:15 a.m. for a commercial building at South Potomac Street and south Arapahoe Road. The smoke column was visible for miles.
"This is a commercial building with a working fire in the generator room," according to a South Metro Tweet. "No injuries reported."
By 7 a.m., the South Metro contained the fire to a small structure housing generator equipment, they said. By 8 a.m., the fire was extinguished.
South Metro said there are no concerns about hazardous materials and the residual smoke from the fire is not toxic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, South Metro said.
This story is developing and will be updated.