South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters early Wednesday battled a 2-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Centennial, according to Tweet. 

The department alerted the fire at 6:15 a.m. for a commercial building at South Potomac Street and south Arapahoe Road. The smoke column was visible for miles. 

"This is a commercial building with a working fire in the generator room," according to a South Metro Tweet. "No injuries reported." 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

