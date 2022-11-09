South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters early Wednesday battled a 2-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Centennial, according to Tweet.
Smoke will continue to be widely visible this morning. Expect traffic delays on S. Potomac St. south of E. Arapahoe Rd. @ArapahoeSO pic.twitter.com/C1YPOYkzXD— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 9, 2022
The department alerted the fire at 6:15 a.m. for a commercial building at South Potomac Street and south Arapahoe Road. The smoke column was visible for miles.
"This is a commercial building with a working fire in the generator room," according to a South Metro Tweet. "No injuries reported."
