The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified two victims in homicides of homeless people that police detectives believe to be connected.

Jeremy Hutcheson, 44, and Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31, were both found dead from gunshots in the South Platte River Trail area earlier this month, according to a release by the Medical Examiner.

Robles-Banuelos was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 on the trail under Interstate 70 in the area of East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street, according to a press release by the Denver Police Department. She died on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hutcheson was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 around the intersection of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue, according to another press release.

Police detectives believe that the homicides may be connected and that both victims were likely homeless. Both killings did not happen near encampments, though.

The victims were found around eight miles apart.

"The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made," the department told The Denver Gazette on Wednesday.

Anyone who might have information about the homicides is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.