Denver police say a 31-year-old man is behind bars Friday in connection with two homicides on the South Platte River Trail.

Tanner Fielder was arrested Thursday after police said forensics gathered at a Sept. 12 shooting near West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street linked him to the deaths of 31-year-old Lluvia Robles-Banuelos and 43-year-old Jeremy Hutcheson.

Fielder is being held on two counts of investigation of first-degree murder.

Robles-Banuelos was found dead just after midnight on Sept. 6 on the South Platte River Trail under Interstate 70, near East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street.

Hutcheson was found dead shortly after midnight on Sept. 9 on the South Platte River Trail near West Florida Avenue.

Denver police said the Sept. 12 shooting was heard by an officer who was patrolling in the area near the South Platte River Trail.

"The officer responded in the direction of where he believed the shots were fired and spotted an individual leaving the area," Denver police said in a news release.

Police set up a perimeter but were not able to find the suspect.

They did, however, gather evidence they say the suspect left behind.

"Through expedited work by forensic scientists at the crime lab, the shots fired incident on September 12th was connected to the two homicides and Tanner Fielder was identified as the suspect," police said in a news release.

Police said Fielder was found in Blackhawk on Thursday and was arrested without incident by officers from Blackhawk and Denver.

Detectives continue to investigate the motives in the deaths of Robles-Banuelos and Hutcheson. Anyone with information about the incidents should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.