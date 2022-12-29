Denver continued to be a the top of the list for Southwest Airlines cancellations with around 300 into and out of Denver International Airport Thursday.
In a Thursday news release which expressed “our deepest apologies,” the company is promising that the backlog will lift by the holiday weekend.
In an email, the troubled company said that it plans to get back to “normal operations with minimal disruptions Friday.”
Southwest’s nationwide cancellations hit around 2,363 at noon Thursday, which according to FlightAware, represented 58% of total flights for the day.
DIA was cleaning up from an overnight storm which reported 7 inches of snow, the most from any storm so far this season.
Communications Director Alex Renteria said that once the snow stopped, DIA was in “clean-up mode” and added that the average wait for security lines was running a half an hour for standard passengers and five minutes for TSA prechecked travelers.
The single Southwest phone line intended to reschedule flights continued to be busy or on long holds Thursday, but flights on the company website were opening up.
For the hundreds of thousands of travelers affected by what will likely be around 20,000 total cancellations for the period from Dec. 21- Dec. 29, Southwest has set up a page for refunds and reimbursements.
Problems in Denver started Wednesday, Dec. 21 when temperatures dropped as much as 30 degrees in a short period of time and continued to dip into sub-zero temperatures Thursday, Dec. 22. The extreme deep freeze, coupled system-wide rescheduling failures, led to millions of stranded passengers across the country, some of whom never got to their holiday destinations.