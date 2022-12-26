Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News.
Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
Nationwide, 1,841 Southwest flights have been canceled and 1,060 have been delayed as of 11:45 a.m.
Southwest said it is experiencing a high amount of calls and social media messages, and passengers in need of assistance with their flight booking were encouraged to explore self-service options.
"If you need to change a trip impacted by Winter Storm Elliot, check your trip in the Southwest app," Southwest said in a statement. "Our app will show you a message if you can rebook your flight using the app. "
"If you are not traveling within the next 72 hours, and can wait to call, please do so," Southwest added. "If you need to reach us urgently, you may continue to call."
For more, visit the Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.com.
This story is developing and will be updated.