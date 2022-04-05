Moog Inc., an aerospace company that designs and manufactures hardware for space vehicles, expanded its Golden operations to a new facility in Arvada, according to a news release.

The 29,000-square-foot location at 5025 Robb St. in Arvada “quadruples the company’s Colorado footprint and includes production areas, lab space, and clean rooms for highly engineered hardware, including space vehicle integration and testing,” the release states.

The expansion will add to the company’s Colorado workforce of 60. It now has almost 20 Colorado-based jobs, according to its website.

“This new facility is a testament to the incredible work of our dedicated Moog Space team. Our space vehicles business is expanding in Colorado to meet the unique and highly technical requirements of our customers,” Maureen Athoe, Moog Space and Defense Group president, said in the release.

Company officials said they picked the Arvada location because of its close proximity to its operations in Golden, being close to industry customers as well as the “availability of a highly skilled workforce.”

“This investment in a new, flexible production space allows us to integrate several spacecraft concurrently for up to several dozen per year,” Hallie Freeman, site manager and Moog Space Vehicles Business Unit director, said in the release.

The company held a grand opening event Monday to coincide with the start of the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Moog (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) is based in East Aurora, New York.