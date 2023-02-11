The city of Denver will close northbound Speer Blvd. on Presidents Day between Lawrence Street and Market Street, transportation officials said in a travel advisory.

Crews will close the road from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. on President's Day, Feb. 20, according to the advisory from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. 

The closure is part of a plan to install concrete girders to support a new bridge that will go up on Larimer Street over Cherry Creek, the department said. 

The 100-foot-long concrete girders will serve as the new bridge's primary support system and will be set in place by a crane. 

Cars will be detoured into downtown via Lawrence St., according to the advisory. 

The bridge, which will replace the current 64-year-old bridge, is being funded by voter-approved Elevate Denver bonds.

These bonds will also fund the recreation of Larimer St. between 15th St. and Speer Blvd., making it more accessible by adding a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, more seating, public art and trees, according to the advisory.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.