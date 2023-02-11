The city of Denver will close northbound Speer Blvd. on Presidents Day between Lawrence Street and Market Street, transportation officials said in a travel advisory.

Crews will close the road from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. on President's Day, Feb. 20, according to the advisory from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The closure is part of a plan to install concrete girders to support a new bridge that will go up on Larimer Street over Cherry Creek, the department said.

The 100-foot-long concrete girders will serve as the new bridge's primary support system and will be set in place by a crane.

Cars will be detoured into downtown via Lawrence St., according to the advisory.

The bridge, which will replace the current 64-year-old bridge, is being funded by voter-approved Elevate Denver bonds.

These bonds will also fund the recreation of Larimer St. between 15th St. and Speer Blvd., making it more accessible by adding a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, more seating, public art and trees, according to the advisory.