It's the most spooky time of the year.
Spirit Halloween has announced the locations of 15 more stores in Colorado that will sell its costumes, decorations and accessories this autumn. That brings the total number of Colorado locations to 39 this year.
Colorado Springs leads the state with five Spirit Halloween store locations in 2023 while Denver has four stores.
Fifteen Colorado Spirit stores opened for the season in August and more are following in September and October.
The largest Halloween retailer in the country, Spirit Halloween now has more than 1,500 locations across the United States and Canada.
According to Spirit's website, the locations it traditionally chooses for a three-month lease from August until mid-November should have:
5,000-50,000 square feet.
Population of 35,000 or more that live within 3-5 miles.
25,000 or more vehicles driving by daily.
Arvada
- Former Big Lots
- 8125 Sheridan Blvd.
- Opens in August
Aurora
- Former Bed Bath & Beyond
- 5560 South Parker Road
- Opens in September
- Former Buy Buy Baby
- 6492 South Parker Rd
- Opens in September
Boulder
- Next to PETCO
- 2798 Arapahoe Ave.
- Opens in August
Cañon City
- Former Family Dollar
- 1811 Fremont Dr.
- Opens in October
Castle Rock
- Next to Michael Kors
- 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.
- Opens in October
Centennial
- Former Woodleys Furniture
- 8200 South Colorado Blvd.
- Opens in October
Colorado Springs
- Next to Lowes
- 545 N. Academy Blvd.
- Opens in August
- Former Liquor Mart
- 1849 S. Academy Blvd
- Coming Soon
- Former Overstock Furniture
- 5944 Barnes Road
- Opens in September
- Former Golds Gym
- 7655 N. Union Blvd.
- Opens in October
- Former JCPenneys Lower Level
- 1710 Briargate Blvd.
- Opens in August
Denver
- Former Dollar Tree
- 407 S. Broadway
- Opens in October
- Former Urban Outfitters
- Cherry Creek
- 2500 E. 1st Ave.
- Opens in September
- Former La Sandla
- Northfield
- 8340 Northfield Blvd.
- Coming Soon
- Former Big Lots
- 7475 E. Iliff Ave.
- Opens in September
Durango
- Former JC Penney
- 800 S. Camino Del Rio
- Opens in September
Englewood
- Former Hobby Lobby
- 401 Englewood Pkwy.
- Opens in October
Fort Collins
- Former Big Lots
- 126 West Troutman Pkwy.
- Opens in August
Glenwood Springs
- Former JCPenney
- 51027 Highway 6 and 24
- Opens in August
Grand Junction
- Former Rite Aid
- 1834 N. 12th St.
- Opens in August
- Former Sutherlands Lumber
- 2405 Patterson Rd.
- Opens in August
Greeley
- Former Team Tom
- 2000 Greeley Mall
- Opens in August
- Former Office Max
- 4759 29th St.
- Opens in August
Lakewood
- Former Charming Charlies
- 7240 W. Alaska Dr.
- Opens in August
Littleton
- Former Pier One
- 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.
- Opens in August
- Former Tuesday Morning
- 8055 W. Bowles Ave.
- Opens in August
Lone Tree
- Former Veranda Blue
- 8455 Yosemite St.
- Opens in August
- Former Davids Bridal
- 8680B Park Meadows Center Dr.
- Coming Soon
Loveland
- Former Staples
- 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave.
- Open in October
Northglenn
- Former Party City
- 450 E. 120th Ave.
- Opens in October
- Former Dress Barn
- 341 W. 104th Ave.
- Opens in September
Parker
- Former Bed Bath Beyond
- 11435 Twenty Mile Rd.
- Opens in September
Pueblo
- Former Family Dollar
- 2722 S. Prairie Ave.
- Opens in October
- Former Sears
- 3201 Dillon Dr.
- Opens in September
Superior
- Former Halloween City
- 550 Marshall Rd.
- Opens in August
Westminster
- Former Fox Hound Pub
- 4750 W. 120th Ave.
- Opens in August
- Former Bed Bath and Beyond
- 7225 W. 88th Ave.
- Opens in September
