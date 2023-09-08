It's the most spooky time of the year.

Spirit Halloween has announced the locations of 15 more stores in Colorado that will sell its costumes, decorations and accessories this autumn. That brings the total number of Colorado locations to 39 this year.

Colorado Springs leads the state with five Spirit Halloween store locations in 2023 while Denver has four stores.

Fifteen Colorado Spirit stores opened for the season in August and more are following in September and October.

The largest Halloween retailer in the country, Spirit Halloween now has more than 1,500 locations across the United States and Canada.

According to Spirit's website, the locations it traditionally chooses for a three-month lease from August until mid-November should have:

5,000-50,000 square feet.

Population of 35,000 or more that live within 3-5 miles.

25,000 or more vehicles driving by daily.

Arvada

Former Big Lots

8125 Sheridan Blvd.

Opens in August

Aurora

Former Bed Bath & Beyond

5560 South Parker Road

Opens in September

Former Buy Buy Baby

6492 South Parker Rd

Opens in September

Boulder

Next to PETCO

2798 Arapahoe Ave.

Opens in August

Cañon City

Former Family Dollar

1811 Fremont Dr.

Opens in October

Castle Rock

Next to Michael Kors

5050 Factory Shops Blvd.

Opens in October

Centennial

Former Woodleys Furniture

8200 South Colorado Blvd.

Opens in October

Colorado Springs

Next to Lowes

545 N. Academy Blvd.

Opens in August

Former Liquor Mart

1849 S. Academy Blvd

Coming Soon

Former Overstock Furniture

5944 Barnes Road

Opens in September

Former Golds Gym

7655 N. Union Blvd.

Opens in October

Former JCPenneys Lower Level

1710 Briargate Blvd.

Opens in August

Denver

Former Dollar Tree

407 S. Broadway

Opens in October

Former Urban Outfitters

Cherry Creek

2500 E. 1st Ave.

Opens in September

Former La Sandla

Northfield

8340 Northfield Blvd.

Coming Soon

Former Big Lots

7475 E. Iliff Ave.

Opens in September

Durango

Former JC Penney

800 S. Camino Del Rio

Opens in September

Englewood

Former Hobby Lobby

401 Englewood Pkwy.

Opens in October

Fort Collins

Former Big Lots

126 West Troutman Pkwy.

Opens in August

Glenwood Springs

Former JCPenney

51027 Highway 6 and 24

Opens in August

Grand Junction

Former Rite Aid

1834 N. 12th St.

Opens in August

Former Sutherlands Lumber

2405 Patterson Rd.

Opens in August

Greeley

Former Team Tom

2000 Greeley Mall

Opens in August

Former Office Max

4759 29th St.

Opens in August

Lakewood

Former Charming Charlies

7240 W. Alaska Dr.

Opens in August

Littleton

Former Pier One

7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.

Opens in August

Former Tuesday Morning

8055 W. Bowles Ave.

Opens in August

Lone Tree

Former Veranda Blue

8455 Yosemite St.

Opens in August

Former Davids Bridal

8680B Park Meadows Center Dr.

Coming Soon

Loveland

Former Staples

1665 Rocky Mountain Ave.

Open in October

Northglenn

Former Party City

450 E. 120th Ave.

Opens in October

Former Dress Barn

341 W. 104th Ave.

Opens in September

Parker

Former Bed Bath Beyond

11435 Twenty Mile Rd.

Opens in September

Pueblo

Former Family Dollar

2722 S. Prairie Ave.

Opens in October

Former Sears

3201 Dillon Dr.

Opens in September

Superior

Former Halloween City

550 Marshall Rd.

Opens in August

Westminster

Former Fox Hound Pub

4750 W. 120th Ave.

Opens in August

Former Bed Bath and Beyond

7225 W. 88th Ave.

Opens in September

For more on this story, and others, visit The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.com.