Colorado’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved more than $15 million worth of incentives to three companies looking to locate operations here, including a sports betting app and an aerospace company.

Part of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the commission voted to approve the job growth incentive tax credits to the companies, which used code names to protect the company’s confidentiality as most are also negotiating with other states.

Project “Forge” describes itself as a “global leader in the online sports betting and gaming sector,” according to commission records. The expansion could bring a main office for its U.S. operations to Denver County with 120,000 square feet of office space needed to house more than 800 workers.

“The company estimates over $40 million in capital investment to build out,” according to the project summary. “The company’s decision on where to locate Project Forge is based on access to talent, costs of markets where it’s considering expanding, proximity to an international airport and quality of life for its employees.”

The new jobs for senior leadership, software developers, data engineers and customer service would carry an average salary of $97,238 — 108% of the average annual wage in Denver County.

Commissioners agreed to provide up to $14,055,942 in job creation tax credits over eight years if it builds here. The company is also looking at Tucson, Ariz., and Nashville, Tenn.

Project “Eye in the Sky” develops “innovative space communication solutions,” according to the summary.

It wants to build an antenna factory in Boulder County “to expand production capability and keep pace with customer demand.” Its business could include national defense work.

The company expects to create 451 new jobs for manufacturing technicians, executives and engineers. The average salary is expected to be $121,421 — 140% of the average annual salary for Boulder County. Most of the company’s 72 employees are currently in Colorado.

Commissioners approved up to $4,928,623 in incentives for up to eight years. The company is also looking at locations in west Texas and Florida.

Project “Columbia” is a “leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions.” It’s already in 125 countries.

It wants to build a new center of excellence “for the research and development functions of their robotics division.” Currently headquartered in Minnesota, the company is also looking there for expansion.

Commissioners agreed to up to $519,626 in job growth incentive tax credits for up to eight years to create up to 45 new jobs in Weld County.