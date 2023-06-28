The season’s first big Rocky Mountain region wildfire is still burning with red flag warnings predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, but no evacuations yet scheduled.

So far, nearly 3,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management and private land have burned. The Spring Creek fire was first reported southwest of Parachute shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. At that time, it had consumed 200 acres.

The Spring Creek fire of Parachute was 20% contained Wednesday with wind gusts blowing at 20-30 mph during the day. Weather forecasters are predicting the conditions to remain the same through Thursday.

Dryness, heat and wind create red flag fire conditions.

Closures were issued in the area around the blaze for firefighter and public safety.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team took over as the lead firefighting organization Wednesday morning.

“Typically with the initial attack on a wildland fire, local resources take control, but as the fire grows and gets more complex, a larger incident management team takes over,” said Laura Lozier, public information officer for RMACIMT2.

