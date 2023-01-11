A stabbing in Aurora left one man dead Tuesday night and police have not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aurora Police responded to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot near 10955 E. Mississippi Ave.
Responding officers found a man with stab wounds who died at the scene a short time later, according to a news release.
No new updates as of this morning and no arrests have been made.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 11, 2023
Initial information indicates two men got into a physical fight and one of the men stabbed the other. The suspect left the scene and is believed to be injured, according to an Aurora Police tweet.
Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male around 30 to 40 years old with shoulder-length curly black hair. He was seen wearing a white or gray hoodie with a design on the back and red boxers.
The investigation in ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.