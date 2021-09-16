The developer of the $60 million Stanley Film Center project in Estes Park told the Colorado Economic Development Commission Tuesday the project is moving forward, but needs a $3 million loan to move dirt before the first snow falls.

Developer Grand Heritage Hotel Group, which owns the Stanley Hotel, has been working on the project for six years, CEO John Cullen told commissioners. Project costs have ballooned from $26 million to $60.1 million in that time.

Colorado’s Regional Tourism Act approved $46 million worth of sales tax rebate incentives to launch the project back in 2015. The agreement lasts for 30 years after the center is open.

Grand Heritage describes the project as “the permanent home for film, fun and the horror genre.” It’s an ode to the famous Stephen King book “The Shining” and the subsequent blockbuster 1980 film of the same name.

“The Stanley Film Center will cater to a wide audience including thousands of genre film fans, industry leaders, aspiring artists and students from around the world,” according to the company’s website. “The Stanley film center will also cater to a broad demographic offering family-friendly activities and exhibits through the afternoon, and late night blood and gore for older and more mature audiences that runs late into the night.”

Cullen updated commissioners Thursday on the status of the project, and asked for a $3 million bridge note to start moving dirt before the first snow falls.

“We need like 1,500 truckloads of dirt removed, as we’re going 30 feet into the ground,” Cullen said. “We have to start before the ground gets frozen. The first snowfall will be here in just a few weeks.”

Commissioners earlier this year approved a cooperation agreement that made the Aurora Urban Renewal Authority the financing entity for the project after Grand Heritage secured funding from Live Oak Bank in North Carolina.

The gateway to the center on the south side opened in July with The Post restaurant, by Big Red F Restaurant Group, and a theater.

“Those have both been very successful. Great chicken and two shows below,” he said. “Turns out it was a rational move to build a public assembly place and restaurant in the middle of a COVID pandemic.”

Developers have also spent some $2.8 million in infrastructure improvements like a parking lot, and water and sewer lines. The film center will be 88,000 square feet, he said.

“I didn’t think it’d be 21 months from groundbreaking to final approvals,” he said. “The last project we did took six months. But the size of this project has grown, and the COVID pandemic brought inefficiencies that were a challenge for everyone.”

The project needs final approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which should come before the year is out.

“This thing has spurred so much economic activity, at least construction-wise, to Estes park,” Cullen said.

“The Film Center will be a venue for not only watching and celebrating film, it will also be a creative space for making film, art and literature,” according to Grand Heritage. “Games and activities will be offered through constantly evolving exhibits that incorporate not only the many unique venues and spaces in the film center, but also the Stanley Hotel and its iconic 47-acre campus.”

Commissioners immediately went into executive session to discuss the matter with their attorney. When they returned more than an hour later, Chairwoman Carrie Schiff said the loan request was “late breaking” and that staff would work to facilitate it once commissioners “better understand what’s happening with the financing.”

“We all know time is wasting, so we’re ready to get together on this,” she said.